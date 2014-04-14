FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lexicon Pharma's diabetes drug successful in mid-stage study
April 14, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Lexicon Pharma's diabetes drug successful in mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug to treat diabetes met the main goal of reducing the use of insulin at meal times in a mid-stage study on patients with type 1 diabetes.

The company’s shares rose about 19 percent to $1.89 in trading before the bell.

Lexicon said the drug, codenamed LX4211, reduced the total dose of insulin taken by patients at meal times by 32 percent, compared with a 6 percent reduction in patients given a placebo. (Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

