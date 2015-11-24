LexisNexis acquires legal data mining company

Nov 23 -

Legal database and content provider LexisNexis announced Monday that it has acquired Lex Machina, a tech startup focused on mining data from federal court filings.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Bloomberg BNA cited a source familiar with the deal who said Lex Machina had annual revenue of between $5 million and $8 million and had been seeking to be bought for between $30 million and $35 million.

