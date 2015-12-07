FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lexis settlement over sale of reports to debt collectors affirmed
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 7, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Lexis settlement over sale of reports to debt collectors affirmed

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dec 7 -

A federal appeals court has rejected a bid to scuttle a settlement reached by LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group Inc and consumers in 2013 resolving a nationwide class action over its sale of consumer information to debt collectors.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a U.S. District Court in Eastern Virginia was right to approve the settlement, which required Lexis to make sweeping changes to protect consumer information.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XVyleP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.