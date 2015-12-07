Lexis settlement over sale of reports to debt collectors affirmed

Dec 7 -

A federal appeals court has rejected a bid to scuttle a settlement reached by LexisNexis Risk & Information Analytics Group Inc and consumers in 2013 resolving a nationwide class action over its sale of consumer information to debt collectors.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a U.S. District Court in Eastern Virginia was right to approve the settlement, which required Lexis to make sweeping changes to protect consumer information.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XVyleP