UPDATE 1-Lexmark slashes 2nd-qtr outlook on weak European demand
July 13, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Cuts adj earnings outlook to $0.87 to $0.89 from $0.95 to $1.05

* Expects sales decline of 12 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - Printer maker Lexmark International Inc cut its second quarter outlook, hurt by the impact of exchange rates and weaker-than-expected demand in Europe, sending shares down nearly 10 percent in after market trading.

Lexmark, which has been phasing out computers targeted at the consumer market, said the weak demand environment prevented it from overcoming the currency shift.

The company expects second quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 87 cents to 89 cents per share, lower than the previous guidance of 95 cents to $1.05 per share.

Lexmark said sales for the current quarter would decline 12 percent, compared with a drop of 7 to 9 percent anticipated earlier.

“Looking ahead, the company expects these same factors to impact the second half of 2012,” Lexmark said in a statement.

Rival Xerox Corp, however, forecast an earnings rise in the second quarter on moderate improvement in Europe.

Shares of Lexmark, which fell more than 7 percent during the day, closed at $24.31 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

