Printer maker Lexmark wins patent case against cartridge reseller

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A printer cartridge reseller infringed the patent rights of Lexmark International Inc when it imported back into the United States Lexmark’s toner products first sold abroad, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

In a victory that reinforces U.S. patent owners’ ability to control the use of their products after they are sold, the court also found Impression Products Inc liable for selling refurbished Lexmark cartridges that were originally marketed for a single use under its return and recycle program. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)