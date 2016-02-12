FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Printer maker Lexmark wins patent case against cartridge reseller
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 12, 2016 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Printer maker Lexmark wins patent case against cartridge reseller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A printer cartridge reseller infringed the patent rights of Lexmark International Inc when it imported back into the United States Lexmark’s toner products first sold abroad, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

In a victory that reinforces U.S. patent owners’ ability to control the use of their products after they are sold, the court also found Impression Products Inc liable for selling refurbished Lexmark cartridges that were originally marketed for a single use under its return and recycle program. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.