CORRECTED-Consortium led by China's Apex Technology to buy Lexmark for $3.6 bln
April 19, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Consortium led by China's Apex Technology to buy Lexmark for $3.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Lexmark’s closing share price to $34.66 instead of $34.32 billion and corrects premium to 16.8 percent instead of 18 percent, paragraph 2)

April 19 (Reuters) - Printer maker Lexmark International Inc has agreed to be acquired by a group of investors led by China-based Apex Technology Co Ltd and PAG Asia Capital in a deal valued at $3.6 billion net of cash, the company said.

Lexmark shareholders will get $40.50 for each share held representing a premium of 16.8 percent to Tuesday’s close of $34.66.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Apex Technology, that manufactures ink cartridge chips, was in negotiations to buy Lexmark. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

