Printer maker Lexmark exploring possible sale - WSJ
October 22, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

Printer maker Lexmark exploring possible sale - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Printer maker Lexmark International Inc is reviewing strategic options including a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Lexmark is working with Goldman Sachs Inc on the process and could have possible buyers in private equity firms and other technology companies, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1LIMKFa)

“Lexmark does not comment on rumor or speculation,” company spokesman Jerry Grasso said.

It is possible no deal for Lexmark, valued at $1.9 billion on Thursday afternoon, will come out of the process, the Journal reported.

The company’s shares closed up 5.9 percent at $32.88 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
