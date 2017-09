Feb 23 (Reuters) - Printer maker Lexmark International Inc said it would cut about 550 jobs worldwide, and that it had received “positive interest” in its exploration of strategic alternatives.

Lexmark said in October that it had hired Goldman Sachs Inc to advise on strategic alternatives, including a sale.

The company also reported on Tuesday a 5 percent drop in revenue to $968.8 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)