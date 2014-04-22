FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lexmark profit beats estimate as print services, software revenue rise
April 22, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Lexmark profit beats estimate as print services, software revenue rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Printer maker Lexmark International Inc reported first-quarter adjusted earnings above analysts’ average estimate, helped by higher revenue from its managed print services and software businesses.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average expected 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Combined revenue from managed print services and perceptive software rose 18 percent to $244 million, excluding acquisition-related adjustments of $3 million.

Lexmark reported total revenue of $877.7 million, beating analysts’ average estimate of $855.8 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

