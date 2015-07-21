FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lexmark swings to quarterly loss, to cut 500 jobs
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Lexmark swings to quarterly loss, to cut 500 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Printer maker Lexmark International Inc swung to a quarterly loss, and said it would cut about 500 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring to reduce costs.

The company reported a net loss of $36.3 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with a net income of $37.5 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 97 cents per share.

Non-GAAP revenue fell marginally to $891 million from $894 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

Operating expenses jumped 32 percent to $381.3 million.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.