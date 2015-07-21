Lexmark swings to quarterly loss, to cut 500 jobs

July 21 (Reuters) - Printer maker Lexmark International Inc swung to a quarterly loss, and said it would cut about 500 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring to reduce costs.

The company reported a net loss of $36.3 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with a net income of $37.5 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 97 cents per share.

Non-GAAP revenue fell marginally to $891 million from $894 million in the second quarter ended June 30.

Operating expenses jumped 32 percent to $381.3 million.