FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lexmark posts lower-than-expected quarter hurt by Europe
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Lexmark posts lower-than-expected quarter hurt by Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Printer maker Lexmark International Inc posted a sharply lower-than-expected quarterly result on lower demand from Europe and unfavorable currency moves.

Second-quarter net income more than halved to $39.2 million, or 55 cents per share, from $101.3 million, or $1.27 per share, a year ago.

The company this month cut its outlook for the quarter citing an impact from exchange rates and weakness in Europe.

Excluding items, it earned 89 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, were looking for second-quarter earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $941.2 million.

Revenue for the quarter fell to $918.6 million from $1.04 billion a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.