EQT sells Leybold Optics to Buehler - sources
April 4, 2012 / 10:30 AM / in 6 years

EQT sells Leybold Optics to Buehler - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - Swiss technology firm Buehler AG has bought vacuum technology specialist Leybold Optics, from EQT, the private equity firm backed by Sweden’s Wallenberg family, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

EQT and Buehler declined to comment.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Leybold, which is based in Alzenau, Germany and has 600 employees, posted sales of 200 million euros ($267 million) in 2011.

For Switzerland-based Buehler the acquisition amounts to an expansion of its advanced materials division. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting By Arno Schuetze; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

