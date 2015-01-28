FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leone Film Group posts FY 2014 prelim results, 2015-2017 forecast
#Entertainment Production
January 28, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Leone Film Group posts FY 2014 prelim results, 2015-2017 forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28(Reuters) - Leone Film Group SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday preliminary results for FY 2014

* FY 2014 preliminary revenue of 21.9 million euros ($24.90 million), up 8 pct versus last year

* FY 2014 preliminary EBITDA of 13.3 million euros, up 6 pct versus last year

* Announced its forecast for 2015-2017 period and expects for FY 2015 revenue of 31.2 million euros and EBITDA of 12.4 million euros

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 52.4 million euros and EBITDA of 31.9 million euros

* Sees FY 2017 revenue of 62.4 million euros and EBITDA of 36.7 million euros

* Announced that it will propose at its ordinary shareholders’ meeting a share buy back program for a maximum value of 1 million euros

$1 = 0.8794 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
