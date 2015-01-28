BRIEF-Leone Film Group posts FY 2014 prelim results, 2015-2017 forecast

Jan 28(Reuters) - Leone Film Group SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday preliminary results for FY 2014
* FY 2014 preliminary revenue of 21.9 million euros ($24.90 million), up 8 pct versus last year
* FY 2014 preliminary EBITDA of 13.3 million euros, up 6 pct versus last year
* Announced its forecast for 2015-2017 period and expects for FY 2015 revenue of 31.2 million euros and EBITDA of 12.4 million euros
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 52.4 million euros and EBITDA of 31.9 million euros
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of 62.4 million euros and EBITDA of 36.7 million euros
* Announced that it will propose at its ordinary shareholders’ meeting a share buy back program for a maximum value of 1 million euros
