Legal & General says economic case for Brexit unproven
March 1, 2016 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Legal & General says economic case for Brexit unproven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Insurer Legal & General said on Tuesday that the economic case for a British exit from the European Union was unproven, even though ‘Brexit’ would have minimal impact on its own operations.

“We consider that a vote to leave would have little direct impact on trading for Legal & General: our customer base is located very largely in the UK, the US and Asia,” the company said in a statement.

However, the firm said such a vote would create uncertainty for both the economy and financial markets. Given that, and a lack of clarity about Britain’s future trading relationships, the economic case for leaving was currently unproven, it added.

As well as selling a range of insurance services around the globe, L&G is also one of the largest investors in the British stock market through its asset management arm. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

