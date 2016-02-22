FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Chem to supply batteries for Chrysler's minivan
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 22, 2016 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

LG Chem to supply batteries for Chrysler's minivan

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Chem said on Monday it will supply electric vehicle batteries to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV from late this year and that the orders were worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

LG Chem said it will produce batteries for the plug-in hybrid version of Chrysler Pacifica minivans at its factory in Michigan. The plant currently makes batteries for General Motors’ Bolt and Ford Motor’s Focus electric vehicles.

It added that it expects more large-scale orders under its technology cooperation with the Italian-American automaker. ($1 = 1,234.25 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

