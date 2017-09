SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it will pay an end-2014 dividend of 500 won ($0.46) per common share, marking the display panel maker’s first such payout in four years.

LG Display, in a regulatory filing, said the total amount paid out through the year-end dividend will be 179 billion won. The company will report its fourth quarter and full-year results later on Wednesday. ($1 = 1,077.2000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)