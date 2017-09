SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it plans to more than quadruple its monthly production capacity for organic light-emitting diode panels for televisions by the year-end.

LG Display, which supplies display panels to sister company LG Electronics Inc as well as Apple Inc, said in a statement that it also aims to be the global No.1 player in the automotive displays market by 2016. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo)