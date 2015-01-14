LG Display ordered to halt operations at OLED TV panel line

SEOUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s labour ministry has ordered LG Display Co Ltd to halt operations of an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel production line following a nitrogen gas leak.

The ministry, in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday, said the production ban will last as authorities investigate a nitrogen gas leak on Monday that killed two workers.

An LG Display spokeswoman confirmed that production at the OLED TV panel line has been halted. She declined to specify the ban’s effect on sales or production and said the firm will work to resume operations as quickly as possible.