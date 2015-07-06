FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display says considering OLED display investment
#Industrials
July 6, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

LG Display says considering OLED display investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd is considering investments related to organic light-emitting diode display technology, the firm said on Monday, following a media report that it plans to spend up to 900 billion won ($800.04 million) for a new production plant.

LG Display, which supplies screens to Apple Inc and sister firm LG Electronics Inc, said in a regulatory filing that no decisions had been made about a potential investment.

South Korea’s DongA Ilbo reported on Monday that LG Display would invest up to 900 billion won to build a new plant to make small-and-medium flexible OLED displays. The plant would be built in South Korea, the newspaper said. ($1=1,124.9500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

