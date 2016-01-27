RPT-LG Display says panel demand to remain weak in Q1

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd forecast demand for its panels to remain weak in the first-quarter, citing uncertainties in the global economy.

“It is difficult to expect a recovery in demand during the first quarter as economic uncertainties persist,” LG Display Chief Financial Officer Don Kim said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the company reported its lowest quarterly profit in nearly four years, as weak demand for consumer electronics weighed on display panel prices in the fourth-quarter. ($1 = 1,199.2000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)