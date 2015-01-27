LG Display says 2014 operating profit up 16.7 pct on year

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday that its 2014 operating profit rose 16.7 percent from a year earlier, as the company benefited from a pickup in demand for television sets and launch of Apple Inc’s new iPhones.

The world’s biggest liquid crystal display maker reported an operating profit of 1.4 trillion Korean won ($1.30 billion) for 2014, compared with 1.2 trillion won in 2013.

For October-December alone, LG Display booked a profit of 629 billion won, showed Thomson Reuters calculations based on the display panel maker’s prior disclosures, compared with a 623 billion won mean estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 36 analysts.

The company will report details on fourth-quarter earnings later on Wednesday. ($1 = 1,077.2000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)