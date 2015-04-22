FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Display Q1 operating profit 744 bln won, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 22, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

LG Display Q1 operating profit 744 bln won, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday that January-March operating profit was up nearly eight times from a year earlier, beating market expectations on healthy television panel sales and orders from key client Apple Inc.

The world’s biggest liquid crystal display maker reported profit of 744 billion won ($689.73 million) for the first quarter, compared with 94 billion won a year earlier and 626 billion won in the fourth quarter.

That compared with a 490 billion won mean estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 32 analysts.

Revenue rose 25.7 percent on an annual basis to 7 trillion won, compared with the average estimate of 7.1 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 33 analysts. ($1 = 1,078.6800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.