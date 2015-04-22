LG Display Q1 operating profit 744 bln won, beats estimates

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday that January-March operating profit was up nearly eight times from a year earlier, beating market expectations on healthy television panel sales and orders from key client Apple Inc.

The world’s biggest liquid crystal display maker reported profit of 744 billion won ($689.73 million) for the first quarter, compared with 94 billion won a year earlier and 626 billion won in the fourth quarter.

That compared with a 490 billion won mean estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 32 analysts.

Revenue rose 25.7 percent on an annual basis to 7 trillion won, compared with the average estimate of 7.1 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 33 analysts. ($1 = 1,078.6800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)