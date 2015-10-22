FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display says Q3 profit down nearly 30 pct vs year earlier
October 22, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

LG Display says Q3 profit down nearly 30 pct vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit fell 29.8 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations, as slowing demand for consumer electronics products hurt panelmakers’ pricing power.

LG Display said July-September profit was 333 billion won ($293 million), compared with 474 billion won a year earlier and a 358 billion won Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate derived from a poll of 26 analysts.

The company said revenue rose 9.3 percent from a year earlier to 7.2 trillion won, compared with the Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 6.8 trillion won. ($1 = 1,137.4900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

