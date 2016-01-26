LG Display Q4 operating profit tumbles 90 pct vs year earlier

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said its fourth-quarter operating profit slid 90 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations, as weak demand for consumer electronics weighs on panel prices.

LG, the world’s top liquid crystal display maker, posted October-December profit of 61 billion won ($50.6 million). This compares with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 110 billion won derived from a survey of 24 analysts. ($1 = 1,205.1800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)