FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Display Q4 operating profit tumbles 90 pct vs year earlier
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 26, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

LG Display Q4 operating profit tumbles 90 pct vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said its fourth-quarter operating profit slid 90 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations, as weak demand for consumer electronics weighs on panel prices.

LG, the world’s top liquid crystal display maker, posted October-December profit of 61 billion won ($50.6 million). This compares with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 110 billion won derived from a survey of 24 analysts. ($1 = 1,205.1800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.