LG Display says Q1 profit down 95 pct vs year earlier
April 27, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

LG Display says Q1 profit down 95 pct vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit fell 95 percent from a year earlier, its weakest result in four years as sluggish global demand for consumer electronics hit display panel prices.

LG Display said its first-quarter operating profit was 39.5 billion won ($34.43 million), which compares with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of a 78 billion won loss derived from a survey of 26 analysts. This was also the weakest since a 211 billion won operating loss in the first quarter of 2012.

Revenue for the period fell 15 percent from a year earlier to 6 trillion won.

$1 = 1,147.1000 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

