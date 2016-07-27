LG Display says Q2 profit down 91 pct vs year earlier

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday its second-quarter operating profit fell 91 percent from a year earlier, as weak demand for gadgets such as smartphones hurt panel prices, though the result was in line with expectations.

The world's top liquid crystal display maker said April-June profit was 44 billion won ($38.77 million), compared with a 43 billion won profit tipped by a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate derived from a survey of 11 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter fell 13 percent from a year earlier to 5.9 trillion won, compared with 6 trillion won tipped by a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate. ($1 = 1,134.8600 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)