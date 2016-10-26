FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2016 / 12:20 AM / 10 months ago

LG Display Q3 profit down 2.9 pct vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating profit fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations.

LG Display, in a regulatory filing, said July-September operating profit was 323 billion won ($286.12 million), compared with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 307 billion won derived from a survey of 11 analysts.

Revenue for the period fell 6.1 percent to 6.7 trillion won, compared with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 6.4 trillion won. ($1 = 1,128.9000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

