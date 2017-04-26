FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display says Q1 operating profit rose to 1 trln won
April 26, 2017 / 12:08 AM / 4 months ago

LG Display says Q1 operating profit rose to 1 trln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday its first-quarter operating profit rose to 1.03 trillion won($915.08 million) from 39.5 billion won a year earlier, beating market expectations, as healthy demand for large-sized television panels boosted margins.

LG Display's January-March profit of 1.03 trillion won compared with 845 billion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 24 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter rose 17.9 percent from a year earlier to 7.1 trillion won. ($1 = 1,125.5900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

