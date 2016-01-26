LG Display to invest $380 mln in large OLED panel production

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Tuesday it will invest 460 billion won ($380 million) to boost production of large organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels for televisions.

LG Display said in a regulatory filing that it will convert some of its existing liquid crystal display production equipment with the investment for new OLED production. The investment will begin in the first quarter of 2016 and be completed by the second quarter of 2017. ($1 = 1,204.2300 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)