LG Display says does not expect major panel oversupply issue
#Industrials
April 22, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

LG Display says does not expect major panel oversupply issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd on Wednesday said it does not expect any major oversupply of display panels though market-watchers have expressed growing concern about the declining business environment of television set makers.

LG Display Chief Financial Officer Don Kim told analysts at a post-earnings conference that the manufacturer does not anticipate any major distortion in the supply-demand dynamic, noting how the liquid crystal display industry has matured. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

