FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Display Q3 profit rises 21.8 pct on year, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 22, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

LG Display Q3 profit rises 21.8 pct on year, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday that July-September operating profit rose 21.8 percent from a year earlier, buoyed by healthy demand for television panels and the launch of new smartphones by key client Apple Inc.

The world’s biggest liquid crystal display maker reported an operating profit of 474 billion won ($450.98 million) for the third quarter, compared with 389 billion won a year earlier and 163 billion won profit in the second quarter.

The result compared with a 442 billion won mean profit estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 36 analysts

Revenue declined 0.5 percent on year to 6.5 trillion won, compared with the average forecast for 6.7 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 37 analysts. (1 US dollar = 1,051.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.