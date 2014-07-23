FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

LG Display Q2 profit down 55.4 percent vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said on Wednesday operating profit fell by an annual 55.4 percent in the second quarter, slightly weaker than analyst estimates, as a stronger won and subdued demand for personal computers and tablets weighed.

The world’s biggest maker of liquid crystal displays reported April-June operating profit of 163 billion won ($159.20 million), compared with 366 billion won a year earlier and a 94 billion won in the first quarter.

The result compared with a 184 billion won mean profit estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 37 analysts.

Revenue fell 9 percent on year to 6 trillion won, compared with the average forecast for 6 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 38 analysts.

$1 = 1023.8500 Korean Won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
