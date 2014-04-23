FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Display Q1 operating profit falls 38 pct; beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

LG Display Q1 operating profit falls 38 pct; beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd on Wednesday said operating profit fell 38 percent in the first quarter, less than analysts estimated, as solid growth in smartphone screens weakened the impact of revenue decline in TV panels.

The world’s biggest maker of liquid crystal displays reported January-March operating profit of 94 billion won ($91 million), from 151 billion a year earlier and 257 billion in the previous quarter.

The result compared with the 51 billion won mean profit estimate of 34 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 18 percent on year to 5.6 trillion won, compared with the 6 trillion won mean estimate of 35 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of LG Display have risen 14 percent since the start of the year, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in the Korea Composite Stock Price Index. Ahead of the results, they closed 0.7 percent lower versus a 0.2 percent fall in the benchmark.

$1 = 1037.6000 Korean Won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.