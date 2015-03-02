LG Display, Samsung unit to supply Apple Watch screens -S.Korea paper

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd and the display-making subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will supply screens for Apple Inc’s smartwatches, The Electronic Times reported on Monday.

The report, which cited unidentified industry sources, said LG Display will be the sole supplier of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for the Apple watches that go on sale in April.

Samsung Display will also become a supplier for the next version of the smartwatch that is expected to go on sale either sometime in the second half of this year or early 2016, the South Korean newspaper said.

LG Display and Samsung Display declined to comment on the report. Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.

Apple has scheduled a special event on March 9, where it is expected to showcase Apple Watch. The watch, which will let consumers check their email, pay for goods at retail stores and monitor personal health information, represents Apple’s first major new product introduction since the 2010 launch of the iPad. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)