8 months ago
CORRECTED-LG Display says in talks with Samsung Elec on supplying LCD TV panels
January 5, 2017 / 1:10 AM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-LG Display says in talks with Samsung Elec on supplying LCD TV panels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say LG Display CEO spoke on Wednesday, not Thursday)

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd was in talks with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd about a supply agreement for television display panels, LG Display Chief Executive Han Sang-beom said.

The executive told reporters on the sidelines of the CES trade show in Las Vegas on Wednesday that no specifics have been agreed to and that it would be difficult to supply Samsung with panels even if a deal was reached during the first half of 2017, due to the time required to develop products requested by Samsung and ensure supply to other customers was not disrupted. ($1 = 1,192.4000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)

