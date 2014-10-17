FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display shares down sharply on Q4 profit concerns
October 17, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

LG Display shares down sharply on Q4 profit concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shares of LG Display Co Ltd were down sharply in early domestic trade on Friday, weighed by concerns about the display maker’s fourth-quarter earnings prospects.

LG Display shares were down by more than 5 percent at one point in morning trade and was last trading 4.8 percent lower at 0058 GMT.

“Television sales during the recent holiday season in China were weak and the peak season for panels has now passed, so there are concerns about weaker demand for TV panels,” said IM Investment analyst Lee Min-hee.

Key client Apple Inc’s launch of new iPad models also received mixed reviews from analysts, suggesting that the devices may not lead to any major ramp-up in orders for LG Display during the October-December quarter.

Reporting by Se Young Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
