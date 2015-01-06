LG Display shares jump more 5 pct on Q1 outlook

SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shares in LG Display Co Ltd , South Korea’s largest display maker, rose more than 5 percent on Tuesday morning, bucking the decline in the broader market, as several brokerages tipped a positive outlook for the sector in the first quarter.

Analysts expect LG Display’s earnings to improve from the fourth quarter, owing to firm TV panel prices and a surge in demand following the launch of Apple Inc’s iPhone 6.

“There were some concerns about inventory, but it appears that things are better than what was initially expected,” said Nam Dae-jong, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. “China-related demand in the first quarter is expected to be healthy as well, and share prices had fallen too much recently.”

Shares in LG Display had dropped more than 9 percent as of Monday’s close from last month’s high on Dec. 12 due to investor worries over overcapacity and inventory buildup as display makers enter the traditional off-peak season.

Sister firm LG Electronics Inc also rallied 3.3 percent as one of the bright spots in the wider KOSPI market, which has fallen nearly 1.5 percent as of 0250 GMT amid a global equities sell-off. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ryan Woo)