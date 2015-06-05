FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Display shares hit lowest in almost a year after fall in panel prices
June 5, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

LG Display shares hit lowest in almost a year after fall in panel prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Shares of LG Display Co Ltd fell sharply in early trade on Friday, hitting their lowest point in almost a year, after data from researcher DisplaySearch showed industry-wide display panel prices were broadly lower.

LG Display shares fell as much as 4.5 percent, touching their lowest intraday level since June 10, 2014. DisplaySearch’s data tracks panel spot prices for mainstream consumer technology products like televisions and liquid crystal display monitors. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi and Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
