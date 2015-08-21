FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Elec to supply auto displays to Honda, Porsche - source
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 21, 2015 / 12:12 AM / 2 years ago

LG Elec to supply auto displays to Honda, Porsche - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc will supply center information displays for cars to automakers Honda Motor Co Ltd and Porsche, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

LG Electronics has begun mass production of the displays, around 7 inches (18 cm) in size, to Honda and will start mass producing screens to Porsche sometime in the first half of 2016, the person told Reuters, declining to elaborate further on the value of the contracts or how many car models will be supplied with the displays.

Sister firm LG Display Co Ltd is supplying liquid crystal display panels to LG Electronics, the person said, adding that LG Electronics is also working with BMW, Mercedes Benz and GM for research and development of center information displays. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

