FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Electronics to develop own mobile payment system
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

LG Electronics to develop own mobile payment system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday it signed an agreement to develop its own mobile payment service called LG Pay.

LG, which signed the agreement with South Korea’s largest and second-largest credit card firms Shinhan Card Co Ltd and KB Kookmin Card Co Ltd, did not give a timetable or description of its planned technology.

The mobile payment market is getting crowded as smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have launched their own mobile payment services.

LG Electronics’ mobile payment system will be able to be used in all LG smartphones, unlike Samsung Pay which is available only in the recent Samsung smartphone models, South Korean wire service Yonhap reported on Thursday, without citing a specific source.

An LG spokesman declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.