LG Electronics says no overheating issue with new Qualcomm processor
#Market News
January 22, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

LG Electronics says no overheating issue with new Qualcomm processor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - South Korean smartphone maker LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday that it encountered no overheating problems with Qualcomm Inc’s new Snapdragon processor that is powering a curved-screen device going on sale later this month.

“I am very much aware of the various concerns in the market about the (Snapdragon) 810, but the chip’s performance is quite satisfactory,” Woo Ram-chan, LG vice president for mobile product planning, told reporters at a press event for the company’s G Flex2 smartphone.

The comment came after Bloomberg reported a day earlier that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world’s top smartphone maker, decided not to use the new Qualcomm processor for the next flagship Galaxy S smartphone after the chip overheated during testing. Samsung and Qualcomm have declined to comment on the report, which cited unidentified sources.

Samsung is widely expected to unveil the new Galaxy S smartphone in early March, and Bloomberg reported that the Korean firm will use its own processors instead.

But LG’s Woo said on Thursday that internal tests for the G Flex2, powered by the new Qualcomm processor, show that the new product emits less heat than other existing devices. The new phone is scheduled to start selling in South Korea on Jan. 30.

“I don’t understand why there is a issue over heat,” he said. (Reporting by Se Young Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
