LG Electronics Q3 operating profit beats estimates

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating expectations thanks to a pickup in its mobile business and firm television sales.

LG reported July-September operating profit of 461 billion won ($440.21 million), compared with 218 billion won a year ago and a 454 billion won mean estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 36 analysts.