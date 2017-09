SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said its January-March profit rose 66 percent from a year earlier, marking its best quarter in nearly two years, on the back of healthy appliance sales and a pickup in television earnings.

It said first-quarter operating profit was 505 billion won ($444.33 million), matching its earlier guidance. Revenue fell 4.5 percent to 13.4 trillion won. ($1 = 1,136.5500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)