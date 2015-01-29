FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Electronics Q4 profit up 28 percent, misses analyst estimates
January 29, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday that its October-December profit rose 28 percent from a year earlier, but fell slightly below market expectations due to weaker profit from its television business.

LG, the world’s No. 2 TV maker, said operating profit for the fourth quarter was 275 billion won ($251.46 million), compared with 214 billion won a year earlier and 461 billion won in the third quarter.

The result was slightly below the average estimate of 299 billion won in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 35 analysts.

The firm in October said it expected fourth-quarter operating profit to be higher than a year earlier.

$1 = 1,093.6000 won Reporting by Se Young Lee

