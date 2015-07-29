LG Electronics 2Q operating profit skids 60 pct; TV, smartphone sales weak

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - South Korea technology firm LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday its April-June operating profit slid 60 percent from a year earlier, well below estimates, hit by weak sales of televisions and smartphones.

LG reported a second-quarter operating profit of 244 billion won ($210.74 million), compared with a 395 billion won mean estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 33 analysts. The Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate, which gives greater weighting to more accurate analysts, had tipped a 349 billion won profit. ($1 = 1,157.8300 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)