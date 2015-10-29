FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Electronics Q3 operating profit drops 37 percent, still beats estimates
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 29, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

LG Electronics Q3 operating profit drops 37 percent, still beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday its third-quarter operating earnings fell 37 percent from a year earlier, but still beat expectations as its TV business returned to profit after a second-quarter loss.

The world’s No.2 television maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said the July-September profit was 294 billion won ($257.43 million), down from 465 billion won a year earlier. But that still beat a forecast of 266 billion won profit from Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, derived from a poll of 29 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter fell 4.7 percent from a year earlier to 14 trillion won.

$1 = 1,142.0700 won Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

