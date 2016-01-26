LG Elec says Q4 operating profit up 27 pct vs year earlier

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 27 percent from a year earlier - a result that was slightly above expectations as earnings for its television business rebounded.

LG, the world’s No.2 television maker behind domestic rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said October-December profit was 349 billion won ($290 million), above a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 340 billion won derived from a survey of 25 analysts. ($1 = 1,203.7800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)