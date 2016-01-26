FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LG Elec says Q4 operating profit up 27 pct vs year earlier
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 26, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

LG Elec says Q4 operating profit up 27 pct vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 27 percent from a year earlier - a result that was slightly above expectations as earnings for its television business rebounded.

LG, the world’s No.2 television maker behind domestic rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said October-December profit was 349 billion won ($290 million), above a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 340 billion won derived from a survey of 25 analysts. ($1 = 1,203.7800 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.