LG Electronics says Q2 profit more than doubled vs year earlier

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Friday its second-quarter operating profit likely more than doubled from a year earlier, reaching a two-year high on strong appliances and television profits.

LG, in a regulatory filing, said April-June operating profit was likely 585 billion won ($503.92 million), compared with the average forecast for a 599 billion won profit tipped by a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts. It did not offer any additional details.

LG said revenue for the quarter likely rose 0.5 percent to 14 trillion won, compared with 14.4 trillion won tipped by the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. ($1 = 1,160.8900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)