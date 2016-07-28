FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LG Elec says Q2 profit more than doubles vs year earlier
July 28, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

LG Elec says Q2 profit more than doubles vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Thursday its second-quarter operating profit more than doubled from a year earlier, reaching its highest in two years on strong earnings from its appliances and television businesses.

LG said in a regulatory filing its April-June profit was 585 billion won ($520.62 million), matching its profit guidance issued earlier in the month. Revenue rose 0.6 percent to 14 trillion won. ($1 = 1,123.6500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

