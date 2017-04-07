FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
LG Elec says Q1 operating profit likely up 82 pct y/y
April 7, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 4 months ago

LG Elec says Q1 operating profit likely up 82 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc estimated on Friday its first-quarter operating profit rose 82 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations on healthy sales of appliances and televisions.

LG said January-March operating profit was likely 922 billion won ($812.98 million), compared with a 518 billion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 24 analysts. Revenue likely rose 9.7 percent from a year earlier to 14.7 trillion won.

LG did not elaborate on its earnings estimates and will provide detailed financial results at end-April. ($1 = 1,134.1000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Randy Fabi)

